'Vice,' 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' lead Golden Globe nominees

Christian Bale in “Vice”; Annapurna Pictures(NEW YORK) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed their favorite Vice this morning.

Even though it doesn’t open until Christmas Day, the dark comedy starring Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney earned a leading six Golden Globe nominations, including in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay categories. Bale and co-star Sam Rockwell earned acting nods, while Adam McKay earned Best Director and Best Screenplay nominations.

A Star Is Born, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman and the period comedy The Favourite all share the next-highest number of film nominations, with five each. Also notable: first-time director Bradley Cooper earned a Best Director nod for A Star Is Born, as well as a Best Actor nomination for his co-starring role in the film. Co-star Lady Gaga also earned an acting nomination, and one for Best Original Song, for “Shallow.”

On the TV side, FX’s latest American Crime Story installment, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, is the leading nominee with four nods, including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. FX also earned nominations for Pose and some farewell love for The Americans, making it the most-nominated TV network, with ten. HBO and Amazon scored the next-most nods overall, with nine each.

In apparent recognition of the explosion of television and streaming outlets and the increasing quality of their offerings, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced the creation of a TV equivalent to their Cecil B. DeMille Award, to be awarded for lifetime achievement in television, which will be presented at the upcoming ceremony. No word yet on the inaugural recipient.

Sandra Oh — herself nominated for her work in BBC America’s Killing Eve — and Andy Samberg will host the Golden Globes broadcast January 6 on NBC.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.