Vin Diesel reveals Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are back for 'Fast & Furious 9'

Franziska Krug/Getty Images(LONDON) — Vin Diesel gave an update from the London set of Fast & Furious 9, revealing that Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren will both be back for the next installment in the franchise.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Diesel said, “Week 3, Fast 9, here on set. We’ve got a lot of the original cast here including Oscar-winners like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. A few new surprises, including John Cena, who I believe is going to completely shine in this movie.”

Theron and Mirren both made their Fast debut in 2017’s Fate of the Furious. Theron starred as the cyberterrorist Cipher, while Mirren made a cameo as Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard and Luke Evans’ Owen.

Before Fast 9 comes out, Mirren is set to reprise her role in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, out August 2.

Fast 9 is set to open May 22, 2020.

