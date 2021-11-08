Vin Diesel urges Dwayne Johnson to “fulfill your destiny” and star in final ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Buda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty Images

Vin Diesel extended an olive branch to Dwayne Johnson on Sunday, explaining why the latter needs to star in the final Fast and Furious movie.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote an impassioned post declaring that the best way to give the beloved franchise a satisfactory conclusion is for Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs. Sharing a photo of the two dressed as their franchise ﻿characters, Diesel urged, “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.”

Noting that his children call the former WWE star ‘Uncle Dwayne,” the actor continued, “The time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!”

Diesel affectionately referred to the late Paul Walker as “Pablo.” Walker played Brian O’Connor before his untimely death in 2013.

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play,” Vin pressed. “Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Johnson starred as Hobbs since 2011’s Fast Five through 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. He also starred in the 2019 cinematic spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

While The Rock has yet to respond to Diesel’s invitation, he did previously state in a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he has no interest in revisiting the role.

“I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me,” he said at the time.

