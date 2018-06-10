Vince Vaughn arrested for suspected DUI

Robert Marquardt/Getty ImagesActor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday for a suspected DUI, police confirmed to ABC News.

The Wedding Crashers star was arrested for driving under the influence at a routine DUI checkpoint at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Artesia Boulevard in Hermosa Beach, California, at approximately 12:30 am, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a press release.

Vaughn, 48, was then booked around 4 a.m. and charged with a misdemeanor. He was held on $5,000 bail and later released.

Vaughn’s representative declined to comment “at this time.”

This isn’t the first time Vaughn has been arrested.

In 2001, the actor was arrested after a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina. Vaughn was there shooting a film, “Domestic Disturbance.” It’s the same bar fight in which “Boardwalk Empire” star Steve Buscemi was stabbed. Vaughn was charged with assault, but the charges were later dropped.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.