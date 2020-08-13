Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands Netflix special

Credit: Mindy Tucker(LOS ANGELES) — Author/comedian Sarah Cooper, who has become a viral sensation with her impersonations of President Donald Trump on TikTok, has landed her own Netflix special, titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The special, directed by Orange Is the New Black alum Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Saturday Night Live vet Maya Rudolph, will feature a “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class and other light subjects,” according to Netflix.

Cooper, 42, will also be “joined by a fantastic array of special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.”

Cooper, whose satirical lip-sync impressions of the president have gained mainstream attention over the past several months, have earned her praise from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Cher and Jerry Seinfeld, among others.

Prior to that, Cooper was a writer and correspondent on the CBS All Access pilot Old News, which was produced by Stephen Colbert, and wrote the best-selling books 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.

She also guest hosted Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is set to premiere sometime in the fall.

By George Costantino

