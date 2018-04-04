Vivica A. Fox talks new book, “Every Day I'm Hustling,” and 50th anniversary of MLK's death

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Vivica A. Fox tells all in her new book, Every Day I’m Hustling. More than a simple memoir, Fox also offers advice for overcoming the everyday struggles of life and career.

“I want it to empower, enlighten and encourage,” Fox tells ABC Radio. “To let people know, ‘Hey, learn sometimes to get out of your own way.'”



The book also dishes on Fox’s past relationships, including her very public one with rapper 50 Cent, who recently went on Instagram to react to her chapter on their sex life.



“I think he read a little blurb when it first came out,” Fox says. “He thought I wrote a tell-all sex book…come on, no, I didn’t do that!” She says the chapter was “for clarity about our relationship, because last year there were a lot of misconceptions that came out about some issues with us.”



Fox says Every Day I’m Hustling also explains how she’s remained resilient in a tough industry. “I had to figure out ways how to get up, dust myself off, dry my tears, stop feeling sorry for myself, and keep it moving…” she says. “And that’s what I want to let people know.”

Fox also weighed in about today’s 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The actress believes Dr. King would be proud to see how far African-Americans have come since his passing.

“[He] would be so very proud to know that all of the sacrifices that he made for us — getting beaten, getting sprayed — that he did it with love and peace and sacrificed it for our future,” Fox tells ABC Radio.

“We are doing well. We are excellent lawyers, presidents, first ladies — those sacrifices…have now come [to] fruition.”

