Wait! Did Elizabeth Olsen just reveal she’s married?

Olsen, 32, revealed the news during a chat with Kaley Cuoco, star of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, while explaining that she had to conduct the interview in her bathroom because of the noise from her neighbor’s construction.

“I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard,” the WandaVision star explained. I can still hear it, and I’m in the furthest bathroom.”

While it’s blurred out in the video, Olsen pointed to a copy of the book Little Miss Magic in the background. And then she let slip the news.

“I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f****** cutie,” Olsen said

The “husband” to which Elizabeth is referring is seemingly her now-former fiancé, Milo Greene, frontman Robbie Arnett. The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

