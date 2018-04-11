Wakanda comes home: Marvel announces DVD and Blu-ray release date for “Black Panther”

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Starting next month, fans can bring a piece of Wakanda home with them.

Marvel has announced that Black Panther will be released on digital, Movies Anywhere and 4K UHD on Tuesday, May 8. It will then hit Blu-ray one week later, May 15.

Before its release, fans will get to see the Black Panther cast onscreen again — they’re part of the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War, which opens in theaters on April 27.

Black Panther, which is still in theaters, stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. The film’s worldwide box office gross is closing in on $1.3 billion.



Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.