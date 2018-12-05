Wakanda Forever! 'Black Panther' is 2018's most tweeted-about film

Marvel Studios/Disney(NEW YORK) — Wakanda forever! At the year draws to a close, Twitter’s tabulating its top tweets of the year by category, and Black Panther is the most tweeted-about movie of 2018.

Right on Black Panther‘s heels is another Marvel movie, the spring blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. Rounding out the top five most tweeted-about films: Incredibles 2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Deadpool 2.

Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel Studios are owned by ABC News parent company, Disney.

On the celebrity tip, the Korean boy band BTS dominated the Twitterverse. NBA star LeBron James’ jump from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers puts him in the number-two most tweeted-about spot, followed by rappers Drake and Kanye West. Another Asian boy band, EXO, was the fifth most tweeted-about celeb.

BTS was also the most tweeted-about musical act this year, followed by Kanye, Drake, EXO and pop star Ariana Grande.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.