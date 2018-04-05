WakandaForever: “Black Panther” to be the first publicly screened film in Saudi Arabia in 35 years

Marvel Studios (SAUDI ARABIA) — Wakanda is officially making its way to Saudi Arabia.

According to Variety, Black Panther is set to be released in Saudi Arabia. It will be the first film to be screened publicly there in 35 years, officially breaking the country’s ban on cinema. It will be released by Disney, parent company of ABC News, and its distribution partner Italia Film on April 18th.



The gala screening will take place in a new Saudi theater boasting more than 600 leather seats. The building, which was originally intended to be a symphony concert hall, will feature orchestra and balcony levels and marble bathrooms.

Movie theaters were banned in the early 1980s in response to objections by religious conservatives. AMC plans to open 40 cinemas in Saudi Arabia in five years and 100 by 2030.

