“Wake up, Neo” — 'Matrix 4' explosions, choppers keep San Fransisco residents awake

Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images(SAN FRANSISCO) — Over the weekend, residents of downtown San Francisco were rattled, some literally, by explosions and helicopters, all for filming the fourth Matrix film.

According to video captured by the Daily Mail, low-flying choppers dodged skyscrapers, with others capturing the pyrotechnics show, which sent massive fireballs into the sky late Friday and Saturday night.

The Matrix 4, currently shooting in San Francisco under the code name Project Ice Cream, shot from 6pm to midnight Saturday, and continued 5am to 9am on Sunday.

One resident took it in stride, noting, “Coming out of Embarcadero station tonight and was greeted by low flying helicopters from the future.”

The film even reportedly features a cameo from the city’s mayor, London Breed, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The sci-fi movie reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss as, respectively, Neo and Trinity. It opens May 21, 2021.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.