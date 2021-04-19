ABC-Entertainment 

‘WandaVision’ conjures up the most nominations for this year’s MTV Movie and TV awards

Marvel Studios’ hit Disney+ show WandaVision earned five nominations, leading the pack for this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards. 

Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Amazon Prime’s The Boys both earned four nominations, while Netflix’s Bridgerton and Disney+’s The Mandalorian earned three apiece — the same number of nominations earned by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was tops with three nominations. 

The winners will be announced during a live broadcast starting May 16 at 9 p.m.; the following night, MTV will also air the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted to salute reality TV shows.

Fan voting for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and will be until April 30.

For her part, Best Villain nominee Kathryn Hahn previously told ABC Audio she couldn’t be more excited by the fan reaction to her WandaVision character, Agnes/Agatha Harkness, who starts out a nosy sitcom neighbor and who is revealed to be one of the Marvel Universe’s most powerful magic wielders.

“It’s the bucket list part!” she enthused. “I couldn’t have imagined like a cooler Marvel part…than this one. It’s bonkers. I love her so madly.”  

Disney is the parent company of ABC Audio.

Here are the nominees: 

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision
Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin: The Crown
Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid: The Boys
Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever
Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre: Bad Trip
Issa Rae: Insecure
Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash: The Boys
Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey
Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult: The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal: Normal People
Rege-Jean Page: Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey
Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai
Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys
Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision
Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn: Freaky

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian
Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris
Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
 

UNSCRIPTED CATEGORIES:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire Unscripted
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiance?
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiance?
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer: Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin: The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset
Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians
West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

