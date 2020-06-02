Warner Bros. offers free 'Just Mercy' rentals to encourage “systemic racism” education

L-R – Jordan, Stevenson, Foxx — Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Warner Bros. is offering the masses an opportunity to learn more about systematic racism in America.

In a statement shared via Twitter, the studio announced they will make their 2019 critically-acclaimed drama Just Mercy free to watch for the month of June.

“We believe in the power of story,” the statement reads. “Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, ‘Just Mercy’ will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the US.”

“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today,” the statement continues. “Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies…”

In the film, Michael B. Jordan stars as Stevenson, the real-life civil rights activist and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal center for inmates who didn’t receive proper legal representation. In December 2019, Jordan told ABC Audio that the film takes a closer look at the justice system and what people of color really go through.



“I think the pure statistics of mass incarceration, the amount of black and brown people, people of color that are targeted and incarcerated are just mind blowing,” he said, adding that he hoped the film would “allow people to get closer to… these issues. …And start making a difference in demanding some answers from these broken systems.”

By Candice Williams

