Wary of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoilers, fans are deleting Twitter until movie’s premiere

If your social media friends list has started fading into dust, it’s not because of Thanos. It’s because they don’t want Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled for them.

The movie screened in its entirety for the first time in New York and Los Angeles Monday night, and a review embargo expired at 1:30 a.m. — which means if you weren’t lucky enough to see it, social media is a spoiler minefield. In fact, so much of the movie contains so many secrets, just a fraction of it was shown in advance to some journalists ahead of cast interviews last week — and what those insiders didn’t see, until last night, was a whole lot.

When the movie began on both coasts, a short video ran with cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jamie Foxx urging those lucky moviegoers not to blab before the movie officially opens Friday.

That said, professional movie reviewers have a job to do, and there’s no way of talking about the movie without spilling the tea. And then there are professional trolls, who love raining on parades.

To those ends, the New York Post is reporting #DeletingTwitter is currently trending, with Web-heads leaving the social media platform to avoid spoilers until they’ve seen the movie themselves.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the latter of which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

