Watch Anthony Mackie flex his super-solider skills with Damson Idris in 'Outside the Wire' trailer

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Mackie has teamed up with Snowfall‘s Damson Idris for a new futuristic film that promises to make you question reality.

In the official trailer for Netflix’s Outside the Wire, Mackie stars as Leo, an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before the local insurgents find it. Idris plays Harp, a young drone pilot who is assigned to work with Leo after making a bad decision in the field.

“I’m your commanding officer and I’m giving you sixty seconds to deal with it,” Mackie’s Leo says in the action-packed promo.

The film also stars Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbæk and Enzo Cilenti.

Mackie’s super-solider role is not a far stretch from his recent work in the Avengers and Captain America films as Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon. In March, he will reprise his superhero character in Disney+’s upcoming seriesThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Outside the Wire premieres on Netflix on January 15.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.