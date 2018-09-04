Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas drop their son off at college

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images(RHODE ISLAND) — Stars…they’re just like us! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas went through a universal parental rite of passage over the weekend as they dropped one of their kids off at college.

Feeling sentimental, the pair said goodbye to son — and incoming freshman — Dylan Michael Douglas, who is starting at Brown University.

Capturing the moments on photos and video, Zeta-Jones, 48, compiled them into a touching tribute that she posted on Instagram Sunday.

In the black-and-white tribute, set to Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” Dylan can be seen walking on the Brown campus with his sister, Carys Zeta Douglas, and looking up at his father, Michael Douglas, 73, coming down the steps.

There are also shots of him in his dorm room — decorated with a Mick Jagger poster and Union Jack pillows — as well as video of him hugging his sister in an emotional embrace.

“Let the lectures really begin!” the proud mom captioned the video. “I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.