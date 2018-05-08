Watch: Gabrielle Union challenges others to celebrate their mothers with #MamasBreakingIn campaign

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NOTE LANGUAGE) Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Gabrielle is taking to social media to celebrate “bada**” mothers.

In a new new social media campaign launched on Instagram, Union shares a special message with fans.

“A mother’s love is selfless, eternal and unflinching,” she says in the video, while a teaser for her upcoming film, Breaking In, plays in the background. “A mother’s love has no limits. She’s provider, a protector. Mothers don’t run — they fight.”

In the film, Union stars as Shaun, a single parent who fiercely protects her two children during a home invasion.

After Union narrates the promo, she then asks fans to share their own experiences with their mothers and how far they’ve gone to take care of their family.

“My new moving Breaking In is about a bada** mother. How is your mother a bada**? Share your story with the hashtag, MamasBreakingIn.”

Breaking In arrives in theaters May 11, two days before Mother’s Day.

