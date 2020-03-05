Watch Janelle Monáe transport through time in new teaser-trailer for 'Antebellum'

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — Janelle Monáe is mysteriously transported into a different era in the upcoming thriller, Antebellum.

In the new teaser-trailer, Monáe is seen giving a powerful speech to a group of diverse attendees.



“We’re expected to be seen, not heard,” says Monáe in the new promo. “But we are the future. Our time is now.”

Later, the teaser cuts to Monae on a cotton plantation surrounded by slaves. Someone then asks the “Make Me Feel” singer, “What is the plan?”

According to the official description, Monáe plays successful author Veronica Henley, who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must “uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

Antebellum also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone. It’s set to hit theaters on April 24.

[embedded content]

