Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing and fall in love in “A Star Is Born” trailer

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, plus Lady Gaga in her big screen debut, the trailer makes it appear as though a star has indeed been born. Gaga, completely without the glam trappings we accustomed to seeing, plays an aspiring brunette singer/songwriter named Ally, and seems completely believable in the role.

The trailer begins with Cooper’s character, Jackson, singing in front of a huge festival crowd, and then hitting the bottle after. His pal, Noodles, played by Dave Chappelle, tells him, “Y’know, man, in the old days, I always knew you were gonna do something. That you’d be all right. This is the first time I’m worried about you.”

Next, we see Jackson discovering Ally singing in a bar, which leads him to ask her if she writes her own songs. “I don’t sing my own songs. I just don’t feel comfortable,” Ally tells him. “Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look.”

“I think you’re beautiful,” Jackson replies.

Cue a montage of Jackson giving Ally her big break, and the two falling in love and jet-setting around the world as her star continues to rise. At the end, Ally belts out a song that, according to Entertainment Weekly, is called “The Shallow,” co-written by Gaga collaborator Mark Ronson.

According to EW, the movie’s soundtrack will feature more songs written by Ronson, as well as top Nashville producer Dave Cobb, four-time Grammy-winning Americana and alt-country artist Jason Isbell, and Lukas Nelson, bandleader and son of country legend Willie Nelson, with whom Gaga has duetted in the past.

A Star Is Born hits theaters October 5.

