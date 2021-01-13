Watch Lara Jean and Peter face senior year in 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' trailer

Katie Yu / Netflix © 2020(LOS ANGELES) — The final chapter in the love story of Lara Jean and Peter is arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the third installment in the popular Netflix teen romance series, will officially premiere on the streamer February 12.

In the first trailer for the film, released Wednesday, we see Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, navigating her relationship with Peter, played by Noah Centineo, through their senior year of high school.

They’ll go to prom together and on a senior class trip to New York City, but the biggest challenge comes when deciding where they’ll go to college and facing the possibility they might be on separate paths.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, based on the book series by Jenny Han, also stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.

By Andrea Tucillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.