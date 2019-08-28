Watch 'Mr. Robot's' Rami Malek and Christian Slater in full-length final season trailer

USA Network(NEW YORK) — The fourth and final season of USA Network’s Mr. Robot premieres October 6, but we got the first full-length trailer on Tuesday.

The USA Network hacker series stars Rami Malek — who took home an Oscar earlier this year for his performance as the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody — as Elliot, a computer programmer. Christian Slater plays the hacktivist, anarchist title character.

Set during Christmas 2015, the new season will be “filled with hacking, splashed with blood and answer the series’ most pressing questions,” according to USA.

“This is an endless war. What you’re about to do is crossing a line,” Mr. Robot tells Elliot in the trailer.

“It’s a little late for that, don’t you think?” is Elliot’s reply.

Mr. Robot, from creator Sam Esmail, also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer and BD Wong.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.