Watch New England natives Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch in Hyundai’s “Smaht Cah” ad

Hyundai(LOS ANGELES) — Boston natives Chris Evans and John Krasinski join SNL vet and Lexington, Massachusetts’ own Rachel Dratch in a new Super Bowl ad poking fun at their hometown accents.

So to demonstrate Hyundai Sonata’s new ‘smart park’ feature — which literally lets the car drive itself into an out of a parking spot with the push of a button, they tapped the celebs for a play on the familiar ‘pahk the cah’ meme.

“Look who’s got smaht pahk!” Krasinski says, showing off the remote. “Press the clickah, cah pahks itself.”

“It’s smaht!” Evans marvels. “It’s wicked smaht,” Krasisnki adds, before his curious pals rattle off a series of Massachusetts locations at which he may have pahked, and ‘unpahked’, the new Sonata.

The tech even surprises Boston Red Sox champ David “Big Papi” Ortiz, who’s wowed from an overhead window.

“This is a ghost cahh,” an impressed Dratch says at the commercial’s end.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.