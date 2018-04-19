Watch now: “Deadpool 2” and “The Equalizer 2” debut new action-packed trailers

20th Century Fox(NEW YORK) — The latest profanity-laden trailer for Deadpool 2 has been released, revealing even more action and irreverent wisecracks.

We see Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool assembling a team to fight Josh Brolin’s time-traveling cyborg Cable, including Zazie Beetz’s Domino and Rob Delaney as an average dude named Peter who apparently doesn’t have any powers.

There’s also a glimpse of a showdown between Deadpool and Cable, where Cable slings a particularly stinging insult.

“You’re no f***ing hero,” he tells Deadpool. “You’re just a clown dressed up as a sex toy.”

To which Deadpool responds, “So dark. You sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Deadpool 2, the sequel to 2016’s smash hit, opens May 18.

And in other sequel trailer news, a new trailer’s just been released for The Equalizer 2. Denzel Washington returns in the sequel to the 2014 original as former CIA operative Robert McCall, this time seeking vengeance for the murder of his friend and colleague Susan Plummer, again played played by Melissa Leo.

The Equalizer 2 comes out July 20.

