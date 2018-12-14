Watch now: 'Downton Abbey' teaser trailer welcomes fans back to the Crawleys’ estate

Courtesy of © Carnival Film and Television Limited for MASTERPIECE(LONDON) — A new teaser trailer for the Downton Abbey movie is here, cordially inviting fans back into the world of the Crawleys and their servants.

The clip teases some sort of arrival at the lavish English estate, showing maids removing sheets off the furniture, a crowd of people waving British flags, a procession of horses and someone riding a motorbike up to the mansion.

It ends with the message that a full trailer will be coming soon and that the film is slated for a 2019 release. It’ll hit theaters on September 20, 2019, to be exact.

While producers are still mum about plot details, most of the original cast is set to return, including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith and Joanne Froggatt.

The series ended in 2015 with six successful seasons broadcast to over 160 countries.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.