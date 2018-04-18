Watch now: Final trailer unleashed for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Universal Pictures(HOLLYWOOD) — The intense, final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been unleashed.

The trailer shows the dinosaurs being rescued from Jurassic World as an impending volcano threatens to destroy everything. We then see some of the dinosaurs being sold on the black market to those who want to use them for nefarious reasons.

It’s up to Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire to set things right and keep a new, genetically-enhanced dino from wreaking havoc on humans.

The clip ends with an ominous statement from Jeff Goldbum’s Ian Malcolm: “These creatures were here before us, and if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after. Welcome to Jurassic World.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22.

The cast of Jurassic World is also featured on this week’s cover of Entertainment Weekly. In addition to speaking about the movie, Chris Pratt also opens up about his split from Anna Faris, with whom he has a 5-year-old son, Jack.

“Divorce sucks,” he tells EW. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much.”

He adds, “We’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

