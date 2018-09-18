Watch now: First trailer for Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel Studios(WASHINGTON D.C.) — This morning, Oscar winner Brie Larson made an appearance on Good Morning America from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., to reveal the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero movie, Captain Marvel.

The Room star told Good Morning America‘s Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee that she still hasn’t come to grips with the fact that she’s playing a superhero — let alone one of the most powerful in the Marvel Universe.

Set in the 1990s — as evidenced by the fact that her character, Carol Danvers, is introduced in the trailer by falling from space right into a Blockbuster video store — the movie will show how the Air Force fighter pilot became an intergalactic warrior, then humanity’s only hope against a menace that traps our planet in an intergalactic war.

“So you’re not from around here,” Fury understates. “It’s hard to explain,” Danvers notes, expressing she can’t fully remember her past.

While light on details, the peek teased a digitally de-aged versions of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as fan favorite, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg, back on the big screen for the first time since his character was killed off in 2012’s The Avengers.

The peek also shows Jude Law, playing a pivotal — yet still unconfirmed — role, as well as Lee Pace, reprising his character Ronan The Accuser, who met his end at the climax of in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The film also stars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story baddie Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, Mckenna Grace, and another Guardians alum, Djimon Hounsou. The Marvel Studios movie, which will open March 8, 2019, was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.