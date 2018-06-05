Watch now: Hailee Steinfeld meets “Bumblebee” in trailer for Transformers spin-off

Paramount PicturesHailee Steinfeld is getting in on the Transformers action with the franchise’s new spinoff, Bumblebee.

In the first trailer for the film, we see Hailee’s character discovering a yellow Volkswagen Beetle in a junkyard with a key still in the ignition. She takes the car home, but soon discovers it’s no ordinary vehicle. The car is actually a Transformer named Bumblebee.

The two quickly bond and, in true Transformers fashion, much action ensues. Old school Transformers fans would appreciate that the makers of this film got the plucky Autobot’s make and model right — the other Transformers films had him as a yellow Camaro — as well as a glimpse of a fighter jet Decepticon that may be the original Starscream.

Bumblebee, also starring John Cena, hits theaters this Christmas.

