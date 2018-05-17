Watch now: Harry Styles-produced sitcom “Happy Together” coming to CBS this fall

Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — What if Harry Styles knocked on your door and asked if he could hide out in your house for a while because the paparazzi is after him? That’s basically the plot of a new comedy coming to CBS this fall, executive-produced by Harry himself.

The show, Happy Together, is about a young Australian pop star named Cooper who’s pursued by the paps after he splits with his girlfriend. He asks his uncool, thirty-something accountant, Jake, if he can move in with him and his wife until the frenzy dies down. Hilarity, of course, ensues.

It’s not clear if Harry will ever appear on Happy Together, but Cooper basically is Harry, if Harry were Australian.

The show, starring Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West and Felix Mallard, will air Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

[embedded content]

