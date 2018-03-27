Watch now: HBO releases teaser-trailer for Serena Williams docuseries, “Being Serena”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — HBO has released a teaser-trailer for Being Serena, a new docuseries that takes a closer look into life of tennis star Serena Williams.

Premiering May 2, the series will follow Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her daughter Alexis, her new marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and her return to the court. It will also follow the Williams in her various roles as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

“When I realized I was pregnant I was like, ‘Oh my god! How am I going to play?'” Serena says in the teaser. “I put so much pressure on my self. I want to make sure I’m the best. I don’t know if there’s anything left for me in tennis… But I’m not done yet.”

Being Serena premieres on HBO Wednesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

