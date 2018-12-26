Watch now: Jordan Peele drops creepy first trailer for 'Us'

Universal(NEW YORK) — Jordan Peele fans got a present from the Oscar-winning Get Out filmmaker, who chose Christmas to drop the seriously creepy first trailer for his upcoming horror movie, Us.

The trailer reveals Black Panther‘s Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as parents to two children — played by Shahadi Wright-Joseph and Evan Alex — who, while on a family trip, are haunted by terrifying, homicidal mirror images of themselves.

Us — also starring Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker, along with Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and 24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop — opens nationwide March 19.

[embedded content]

