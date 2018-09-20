Watch now: Jordan Peele narrates famous 'Twilight Zone' intro in teaser-trailer for series reboot

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — What more proof do we need? CBS has confirmed Jordan Peele will officially serve as host of their forthcoming Twilight Zone reboot, by releasing a teaser-trailer featuring Peele narrating the series’ classic opening.

The teaser features the Oscar-winning Get Out writer and director echoing the introductory monologue spoken by the late series creator and host, Rod Serling.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Peele, who also serves as the reboot’s executive producer. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The original Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The award-winning anthology series used science-fiction, fantasy and horror stories to explore social issues of the day. There was also a 1983 Twilight Zone movie produced by Steven Spielberg, as well as two other short-lived TV reboots, the most recent in 2002, hosted by another Oscar winner, Forest Whitaker.

The new Twilight Zone will begin production this fall for a 2019 premiere on CBS All Access.

