Watch now: Marvel's “Iron Fist” season 2 trailer

Netflix(HOLLYWOOD) — They’ve made fans wait until three weeks before the show returns to Netflix, but the folks at Marvel Entertainment have finally released the trailer for the second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The clip is tight and action-packed and features co-stars Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick — both Games of Thrones alums — beating the living daylights out of a long string of foes.

The trailer is available on Marvel’s official site and also straight from YouTube.

Season 2 of the Netflix original series debuts on Friday, September 7.

