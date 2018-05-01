Watch now: New “Ant-Man and the Wasp” trailer getting buzz

Marvel Studios

While fans the world over are still recovering from the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios dropped a full-length trailer to its upcoming, much lighter entry to its cinematic universe: Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The peek teases more of the movie’s plot: specifically, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man joins forces with Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp in order to do battle with the Ghost, a villainess with the ability to phase in and out of the visible world.

Michael Douglas also returns as Hank Pym, the creator of the hero’s shrinking tech, as does Ant-Man scene-stealer Michael Pena as Lang’s motor-mouthed pal, Luis.

Seen for the first time here is Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster, who once was a shape-shifting hero called Goliath. The trailer features him and Lang, who can also grow into Giant-Man, enjoying an exchange about how big each of them can get. So to speak.

The film, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Pym’s long-lost wife, Janet, opens July 6.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

