Watch now: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in First “Bohemian Rhapsody” trailer

Credit: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”; courtesy Twentieth Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for the Queen/Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has dropped, finally giving us our first really good look at Mr. Robot star Rami Malek as Mercury. And so far, it all looks very promising.

Set mostly to a mash-up of Queen hits laid over the bass line from “Another One Bites the Dust,” the one-minute thirty-second trailer gives us plenty of shots of Malek and the rest of the cast re-creating some of Queen’s most memorable performances, as well as peeks of off-stage scenes of the band coming together, achieving stardom, squabbling, and yes, writing and recording their magnum opus, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“It goes on forever! Six bloody minutes!” complains a record exec about the operatic section.

“I pity your wife if you think six minutes is forever,” Rami’s Mercury fires back.

It’s easy to get the music right — you just play the originals — so the big question is how do the actors playing the band look? From the glimpses we get of them, the answer is they look pretty good. We’ve already seen a promo pic of Rami as Mercury, released some time ago. Now we get to see more of Malek, as well as of Joseph Mazzello as bassist John Deacon, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, and Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May and his hair.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens November 2.

[embedded content]

