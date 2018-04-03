Watch Now: Tiffany Haddish schools Kevin Hart in trailer for “Night School”

The film, which is co-written and produced by Hart, follows a group of misfits who attend adult education class to earn their GED. In the trailer, Tiffany, who serves as the adult education teacher, has some choice words for Hart, who seems to be a bit of a delinquent student.



“My suspicions were correct,” Haddish tells Hart in the trailer. “You’re clinically dumb. There is no cure for what you have.”

Hart shared a heartfelt message about Haddish on Instagram.

“Listen to how crazy life works….8 to 9 years ago @tiffanyhaddish was homeless & living out of her car,” Hart wrote, captioning a poster for the film. “I had no idea until I saw a s***load of clothes in her car outside of a comedy club in LA. I asked her what was going on and she downplayed the situation….I reached in my pocket and gave her all the money I had which was $300 at the time.”

He continued, “She held onto that moment…That moment gave her a bed & shower for a couple of nights…This woman never let her life situation beat her. She stayed true to her dreams and bust her ass to get where she is today and now she’s my damn CO-STAR in my new movie “NIGHT SCHOOL”….GOD IS TRULY AMAZING.”

Night School, which re-teams Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee and producer Will Packer, hits theaters September 28.

