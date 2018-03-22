Watch now: Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell and more featured in “Superfly” teaser

Freeform/Aaron Poole(NEW YORK) — The first official teaser has been released for Sony’s Superfly remake, starring Trevor Jackson and Jason Mitchell.



Mitchell shared the visual on his Instagram, featuring Jackson’s character of Youngblood Priest narrating his rise to becoming a top drug dealer.

“Got my first job when I was eleven,” Youngblood says. “Worked everyday since. Did one thing then another… Saved. Studied. I gave people jobs when there were no jobs. I moved the operation from my living room to the church basement. From there to an old garage. Now I got operations all over the city.”

The film, directed by Director X, will follow the original 1972 film, which centered on a drug dealer looking for one more big score before he retired.

In addition to Jackson and Mitchell, who plays Youngblood’s business partner Eddie, the cast includes Michael K. William, who will play Scatter.

Future, who’s on board to produce the film’s soundtrack, also alerted fans to the new teaser via his Twitter.

Superfly is scheduled to hit theaters June 15.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.