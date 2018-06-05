Watch now: Vanellope meets the Disney princesses in new trailer for “Wreck-It Ralph 2”

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Video game bad guy Ralph, voiced by John C. Reilly, and his friend and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, are back in a new peek of their upcoming adventure, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The Walt Disney animated adventure has the pair traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. The new trailer shows what the internet looks like from inside out.

In the trailer, the pals not only see the inner workings of Amazon.com and talk to the little dude responsible for filling in the search bar suggestions as you surf online, but — in a bit of real-life corporate synergy — Vanelope runs afoul of some Star Wars Stormtroopers and meets all of Disney’s princesses. The movie, which opens November 21, also stars the voice of Taraji P. Henson.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

