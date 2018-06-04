Watch now: Viola Davis leads a group of criminal wives in Steve McQueen's “Widows”

© 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Not for sale or duplication.(LOS ANGELES) — Viola Davis confidently takes the lead in the newly released first trailer for Steve McQueen’s crime drama, Widows.

The film, set in today’s Chicago, is an adaptation of the popular 1980s British series of the same name. It follows the widows of three crime bosses who were murdered during a robbery attempt. After being pressured by police and rival crime organizations, the women team up to eliminate both troubles by enlisting another woman to help them pull off their own heist.

Oscar winner Davis, who plays one of the widows, stars alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo, who rounds out Davis’ team.

Widows marks the first film for McQueen since his 12 Years a Slave won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2013.

Widows hit theaters November 16.

