Watch now: X-Men's 'Dark Phoenix' trailer

Star Sophie Turner helped debut the first trailer for the new X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, Wednesday on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

The two-minute clip opens with James McAvoy reprising his role as Professor X, as he speaks to a young Jean Grey, played by Turner. Throughout the trailer, Jean struggles with her developing powers as she slowly becomes corrupt and turns into the Dark Phoenix.

The trailer also includes glimpses of Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

It ends with Fassbender’s Magneto — normally, the villain in the X-Men universe, saying, “I see evil, and I’m looking at it now.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters Feb 14.

