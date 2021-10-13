Watch official trailer for upcoming ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ docuseries, which premieres next month

Disney+

The first official trailer for the highly anticipated three-part Beatles documentary series The Beatles: Get Back has just debuted, and it’s really “Something.”

As previously reported, the docuseries — which was created from hours of unseen footage and audio recorded in January 1969 during sessions that yielded the Fab Four’s final album, Let It Be — premieres on Disney+ over three days, November 25, 26, and 27. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The nearly four-minute trailer gives some historic background about the sessions while offering clips of the band members working on songs, joking around and discussing musical ideas and plans, including whether they want to perform live for the first time in almost three years.

As the promo points out, the goal of the sessions was, over the course of three weeks, to capture The Beatles making a new album and debuting those songs with an at-first-undetermined live gig.

The trailer includes scenes of the band working on future classics like “Get Back” and “Something,” and segments of a conversation about the proposed concerts. We see John Lennon saying, “I would dig to play on stage,” while George Harrison counters, “I think we should forget the whole idea of a show.”

The clip also touches on how Harrison briefly quit the band during the sessions, and ends as The Beatles prepare to give what became their last-ever live performance, the famous surprise concert on the roof of Apple headquarters on London’s Savile Row.

The docuseries, which was directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, will include the full footage of rooftop show.

Each part of The Beatles: Get Back runs about two hours.

In addition to the trailer, the official poster art for the film event also debuted today.

