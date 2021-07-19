Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk ‘Respect’ in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to ‘Irma Vep’; & more

Photo credit: Courtesy of OWN/Huy Doan

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey‘s new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson.

Centering on Hudson’s upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.

In related news, ahead of Respect‘s highly anticipated release August 13, Fandango is giving moviegoers early access screenings starting August 8. Fans who attend will also view Becoming: Aretha, a Rotten Tomatoes Original Pre-Show program. A limited number of tickets are now on sale on Fandango.com.

Meanwhile, Jerrod Carmichael has been added to Alicia Vikander‘s upcoming HBO series Irma Vep, Variety reports. He joins Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Fala Chen, and Devon Ross who were also announced. The limited series follows Vikander as Mira, an American movie star “disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup” who takes a role in Irma Vep — a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Carmichael stars as Eamonn, Mira’s ex-boyfriend who’s in Paris for a film. A release date for Irma Vep has not been announced.

Finally, Starz has tapped The Book of Eli co-director Albert Hughes to direct the first and third episodes of the three-installment event series The Continental, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Based on the hit John Wick action movies starring Keanu Reeves, the series is set 40 years before the events of the Wick films. It will center on a young man named Winston, who becomes the character played by Ian McShane in the Wick franchise.

