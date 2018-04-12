Watch Sandra Bullock and Co. infiltrate the Met Ball in the new trailer for “Ocean's 8”

Warner Bros. 2017/Barry Wetcher(NEW YORK) — Sandra Bullock and her team of fierce con-women infiltrate New York’s famous Met Gala in the latest trailer for the upcoming heist comedy Ocean’s 8.

The film, a spin-off of the Ocean’s 11 movies starring George Clooney, follows Bullock’s Debbie Ocean, cousin of Clooney’s Danny Ocean, as she recruits a team of women to help her rob the fashion event of the year.

The new trailer features the women, including Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and pop superstar Rihanna, hatching their plan.

“How long did it take you to figure all this out?” Kaling’s character asks Debbie. “Five years, eight months and 12 days,” she replies, referring to the time she spent in jail.

Rihanna, who plays tech genius Nine Ball, gets the last word in the trailer. While Bullock and Paulson are shown arguing over something that isn’t working on a computer screen, Rihanna reaches out and flips a switch. As the program starts working, Bullock asks, “What’d you do?”

“I turned it on,” replies Rihanna.

Ocean’s 8, also starring Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter, arrives in theaters June 8.

