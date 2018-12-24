Watch the cast of Friends sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Here’s more proof that some people have entirely too much time on their hands.

Someone has edited multiple episodes of Friends to make it seem as though Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe are singing Mariah Carey’s Christmas smash, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

While some holiday episodes are used to source words like “Santa Claus” and “Christmas Day,” what’s super-impressive is that they managed to find enough words to piece together the phrase, “I just want you for my own/more than you could ever know/make my wish come true.” They’ve even got the “Oooh, baby” in there.

Unfortunately, the video only lasts for the intro and one verse, but the creators are inviting fans to submit other songs they want the cast of Friends to “sing.”

[embedded content]

