Watch ‘The Harder They Fall’ teaser; OWN, Onyx Collective & Hulu partner for ‘The Hair Tales’; & more

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser-trailer for their highly anticipated all-Black Western, The Harder They Fall.

The star-studded feature, which includes Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo, follows Majors as outlaw Nat Love, a man set on revenge after he learns that the man who killed his parents is being released from prison. Nat then reunites with his old gang to track down his enemy.

The Harder They Fall will be the directorial debut of singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel. It will also be produced by rapper Jay-Z, who will write and produce original music for the film with Samuel. The Harder They Fall is expected to launch on Netflix sometime this fall.

In other news, OWN, Onyx Collection and Hulu are partnering to produce the original docu-series The Hair Tales. Created and narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, the series shares the “personal tales of phenomenal Black women” and their complex relationship with their hair. The forthcoming series, which will be available on both OWN and Hulu as a part of Disney’s recently announced Onyx Collective, is also co-executive produced by Ross, Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Oprah Winfrey. The Hair Tales begins production later this year for a 2022 premiere.

Finally, AMC Networks’ streaming service, ALLBLK, has greenlit West Philly, Baby, a new drama series inspired by Colman Domingo‘s stage play Dot, Deadline has learned. Written, directed, and produced by Domingo, the series follows “the journey of a Philadelphia family forced to grapple with their matriarch’s declining memory amid uncovering long held family secrets.” Production of West Philly, Baby is set to begin in early 2022.

