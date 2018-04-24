Watch Tom Hardy unleash his inner monster in “Venom” trailer

Credit: Frank Masi – ©2017 CTMG. All Rights Reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — We finally have our first real look at Venom, Sony Pictures’ take on the shape-shifting Marvel Comics anti-hero.

The first trailer shows Mad Max and The Dark Knight Rises star Tom Hardy as dogged reporter Eddie Brock, who in the course of tracking down a story about a company dabbling in human experimentation becomes infected with a mysterious black goop that’s actually an alien life form.

This so-called symbiote gives Brock superhuman powers, and can transform him into the hulking, titular black anti-hero creature that made its first appearance in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man comic back in the ’80s. The character was also seen in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, with Brock played by former That ’70s Show star Topher Grace, to mixed reviews.

Venom, which also stars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Riz Ahmed, as well as Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, opens October 5.

[embedded content]

