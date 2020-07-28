'Watchmen', 'Maisel', 'The Mandalorian' show strong during virtual Emmy nominations announcement

HBO/Mark Hill(LOS ANGELES) — HBO’s Watchmen scored 26 nominations, the most of any program, when nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Via a virtual ceremony that streamed this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones revealed the nominations, which were streamed live at Emmys.com and YouTube, including some audio sync problems throughout.

Joining Jones were co-presenters Josh Gad from Frozen, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, and Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany.

Netflix earned the most nominations of any network in history, with a whopping 160 nominations, followed by HBO in distant second, with 107.

Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued its comedy category domination, earning 20 nominations. Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession earned 18 nods each.

Disney+’s Star Wars show The Mandalorian stunned out of the gate, with 15 nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama, and one for Giancarlo Esposito. The Better Call Saul star was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for playing the cunning Moff Gideon.

All told, the streaming service, owned by the parent company of ABC News, earned 19 nominations.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host the event. As of now, that ceremony will likely also be virtual.

Here are the Emmy nominees in the major categories:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Julia Garner – Ozark

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Sarah Snook – Succession

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu

Mrs. America – FX on Hulu

Unbelievable – Netflix

Unorthodox – Netflix

Watchmen – HBO

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO

Dead to Me – Netflix

The Good Place – NBC

Insecure – HBO

The Kominsky Method – Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Schitt’s Creek – Pop

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul – AMC

The Crown – Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Killing Eve – BBC America

The Mandalorian – Disney+

Ozark – Netflix

Stranger Things – Netflix

Succession – HBO

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS