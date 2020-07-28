'Watchmen', 'Maisel', 'The Mandalorian' show strong during virtual Emmy nominations announcement
(LOS ANGELES) — HBO’s Watchmen scored 26 nominations, the most of any program, when nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
Via a virtual ceremony that streamed this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones revealed the nominations, which were streamed live at Emmys.com and YouTube, including some audio sync problems throughout.
Joining Jones were co-presenters Josh Gad from Frozen, Orange Is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, and Orphan Black and Perry Mason star Tatiana Maslany.
Netflix earned the most nominations of any network in history, with a whopping 160 nominations, followed by HBO in distant second, with 107.
Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continued its comedy category domination, earning 20 nominations. Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession earned 18 nods each.
Disney+’s Star Wars show The Mandalorian stunned out of the gate, with 15 nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama, and one for Giancarlo Esposito. The Better Call Saul star was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for playing the cunning Moff Gideon.
All told, the streaming service, owned by the parent company of ABC News, earned 19 nominations.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is slated to host the event. As of now, that ceremony will likely also be virtual.
Here are the Emmy nominees in the major categories:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Julia Garner – Ozark
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Sarah Snook – Succession
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu
Mrs. America – FX on Hulu
Unbelievable – Netflix
Unorthodox – Netflix
Watchmen – HBO
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm – HBO
Dead to Me – Netflix
The Good Place – NBC
Insecure – HBO
The Kominsky Method – Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Schitt’s Creek – Pop
What We Do in the Shadows – FX
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul – AMC
The Crown – Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Killing Eve – BBC America
The Mandalorian – Disney+
Ozark – Netflix
Stranger Things – Netflix
Succession – HBO
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Comedy Central
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! – ABC
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS
By Stephen Iervolino
