“Watchmen” series officially coming to HBO in 2019

HBO/Van Redin (Regina King)Watchmen has officially been ordered to series at HBO, Variety reports.

The Damon Lindelof series, based on the classic DC graphic novel about superheroes who are treated as outlaws, is set to debut in 2019. Until now, the show had just been in its pilot stage.

HBO says the new series “embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The large cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Louis Gossett Jr. Lindelof and King previously worked with HBO on the series The Leftovers.

Watchmen will become the cable network’s first-ever superhero series.

In 2009, the graphic novel was turned into a movie starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Billy Crudup, Jackie Earle Haley, Malin Akerman, and Patrick Wilson.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.