“We are at war”: Pierce Brosnan reveals he lost two lifelong friends to COVID-19

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)(HAWAII) — Pierce Brosnan and his family have spent their time in quarantine at a family home on the island of Kauai in Hawaii, but he revealed that no matter how beautiful his surroundings are, the “awful threat” of COVID-19 is still “looming.”

The 67-year-old former James Bond series star revealed to Parademagazine, “I lost two friends to COVID-19,” adding, “they were friends of 45 years, and I am godfather to [one’s] son.”

The actor noted, “You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life. We are at war. People are dying.”

Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, are avid environmentalists, and parents to sons Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19. He noted there could be a possible silver lining to the pandemic.

“Hopefully after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of our planet,” said Brosnan.

By Stephen Iervolino

