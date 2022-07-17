“We did it!” Jennifer Lopez announces she and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In a post to her Instagram story showing the star in bed, and sporting a brand-new wedding ring, Jennifer Lopez has announced she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Pointing to the full story on her official website, OnTheJLo, Lopez posted a lengthy statement that began with, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

The singer and actress said she and the two-time Oscar winner got “Exactly what we wanted,” a wedding ceremony at Sin City’s famous Little White Wedding Chapel.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez recounted. “…all of us wanting the same thing,” she said of her fellow lovebirds, “…for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

J. Lo admitted “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Lopez explained she changed in a waiting room, and Affleck changed in the men’s room.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

“[I]n the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” Lopez says. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’ Lopez also added, signing the message, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Of course, Ben and Jen were supposed to be married in 2003, but postponed their nuptials and ultimately went their separate ways. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they divorced in 2018. Lopez married her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, in 2004, but they divorced in 2014.

In April of this year, following J Lo’s breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she and Affleck rekindled their relationship.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.