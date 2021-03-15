“We look damn good”: Bucky and Sam are back in action in new trailer for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' trailer

Marvel Studios/Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Just as we’ve shaken off the Hex from WandaVision, this Friday Marvel Studios launches its newest MCU crossover show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A brand-new trailer shows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier back in action — emphasis on “action.”

The new clip shows off both Bucky and Sam fighting on the road ground and in the air against a new threat and a possibly enhanced enemy played by Solo: A Star Wars story’s Erin Kellyman. Also back is Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo, the baddie first seen in Captain America: Civil War.

The heroes also glimpsed battling each other, verbally. The bantering between the frenemies first glimpsed in Civil War became a fan favorite, and the clip shows we can expect a lot more in the six episode series, which shows Sam’s challenges taking on the mantel of Captain America.

“So we’re partners?” Bucky asks between missions.

“No, co-workers” Sam says.

“Not necessarily not a team,” Bucky clarifies.

“But we look damn good, though,” Mackie quips.

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

